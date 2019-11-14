We Asked M’sians If They Would Buy Pre-Loved Makeup, The Answer Is…

You know how people say, ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure’? This is definitely the case when it comes to preloved items. It’s cheap, great for the environment and if you’re lucky, you get to find rare, vintage items.

People would opt to purchase preloved clothes or furniture but what about pre-owned makeup products? Let’s be real, there are a ton of questions that we would have before buying someone else’s used makeup.

Should we or should we not buy pre-loved beauty products?

Posting the question Likely’s social media, we found that the majority of us will not buy pre-loved beauty items. The poll done on Instagram showed 70% chose ‘No Way’ to purchasing used makeup while 30% wouldn’t mind spending money on pre-loved beauty goods.

As to why some weren’t keen on buying used beauty stuff? It’s mainly due to hygiene, afraid that the products are too old and worried that they may get scammed by sellers.

However, MUA Kiki Qabuki says it’s okay for solid-based products like eyeshadow but no to liquid-based products.

We totally understand your concerns! Here are some tips for you to remember when buying any pre-loved beauty products.

Tip #1 – If you’re worried about hygiene, buy pre-loved makeup only from people that you know.

Tip #2 – Avoid purchasing mascara, lip gloss and eyeliners because the applicator may contaminate the entire tube.

Tip #3 – If the selling price is too cheap when it’s only used “once”, that could be a red flag.

