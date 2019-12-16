#TheTwentyTens: Pantone ‘Colour Of The Year’ Beauty Looks Throughout The Decade

It’s the end of a decade, so we’re celebrating the #TwentyTens! One that made your decade colourful? Pantone. Every year, Pantone sets the IT colour with its Pantone Colour of the Year, in which it sets the colour trend for beauty, fashion, travel destination, industrial designs, home living and so many more.

Pantone has played such an important role every year. Here are all the colours that have made your decade colourful!

1. Colour of the Year 2020 – Classic Blue

Elegant in its simplicity, Classic Blue is all about bringing peace, tranquility and resilience as we enter a new era. We’re going to see a lot of gorgeous blue looks from beauty influencers and on the runways!

2. Colour of the Year 2019 – Living Coral

Living Coral was THE colour for social media! No kidding, we saw a lot of it this year while scrolling through the ‘gram. A nurturing colour with a hint of playfulness, it is a colour that ‘energizes and enlivens with a softer edge’. Plus, Living Coral compliments every skin tone!

3. Colour of the Year 2018 – Ultra Violet

Ultra Violet was all about originality and bringing out the artistic side of you. The blue-based purple is also the go-getter colour that can help get you to a higher place. Now you know what you need to wear if you’re in need of an inspo!

4. Colour of the Year 2017 – Greenery

This fresh and zesty yellow-green shade is the colour of revival and renewal. It can be paired with neutrals, brights, deeper shades, pastels and metallics. We’re really into this gorgeous shade of green!

5. Colour of the Year 2016 – Rose Quartz & Serenity

For the first time, the blending of two shades – Rose Quartz and Serenity are chosen as the PANTONE Color of the Year. These two pastel colours are the antidote to modern-day stresses, with both providing balances to wellness and peace. It’s a really pretty colour too!

6. Colour of the Year 2015 – Marsala

One way to make a statement? Wear this beautiful, bold colour! It’s impactful, elegant and rich. Not only that, but it’s also the colour of our favourite drink – red wine!

7. Colour of the Year 2014 – Radiant Orchid



A captivating harmony of fuchsia, purple and pink undertones, Radiant Orchid emanates great joy, love and health. Radiant Orchid was also the colour of confidence and creativity. Pretty!

8. Colour of the Year 2013 – Emerald Green

The jewelled colour, Emerald was celebrated as the Colour of the Year in 2013. This rich green colour is sophisticated and elegant and can definitely make you feel luxurious!

9. Colour of the Year 2012 – Tangerine Tango

A winner in cosmetics because of its versatility, this reddish-orange provides the energy boost to recharge and move forward. One may think it’s an intimidating colour to pull off but it adds a sultry flair to lips, cheeks and nails!

10. Colour of the Year 2011 – Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle, a colour that exudes confidence and courage, all the while being fun! You can practically use this colour effortlessly from lipstick to eyeshadow and blusher!

11. Colour of the Year 2010 – Turquoise

The colour of tropical paradise and tranquility, turquoise was the Colour of the Year for 2010. It’s definitely an intimidating colour to pull off but if you can always swap the makeup look for pretty turquoise accessories!

.