This M’sian State Banned Women From Gymnastics Because It “Exposes Their Bodies”

If there’s one sporty thing Malaysia can be proud of, it’s gymnastics. Malaysians are pretty good at it. In fact, award-winning homegirl Farah Ann Abdul Hadi recently qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics!

Unfortunately, for hopefuls from one state in Malaysia, their Olympic gymnast dream may never be fulfilled. The Terengganu state government has made a move to start banning women from competing in the sport.

According to a report by Channel News Asia, the state government has imposed guidelines such as withdrawing women from competing in all forms of gymnastics. This is because the athletes would “display indecent movements” that would expose their bodies.

The guidelines will make it difficult for young girls, who are aspirational gymnasts to train and compete professionally their whole lives.

The Terengganu Gymnastics Association, an organization that scouts for aspirational gymnasts and trains athletes from schools in the state will be scaling back on recruiting female athletes in the near future.

In 2018, Terengganu sent it’s largest female gymnastics team to compete in the Sukma Games. However, these gymnasts may have to reside and train in another state if they want to compete in future sporting events. Ahmad Akramin, the gymnastics association’s head coach said:

“Our hands are tied, we have to follow the guidelines from the state government.”

He added that one of the state’s non-Muslim female gymnasts has moved to train with the national team in Kuala Lumpur.

“It’s possible for aspiring girl gymnasts to fulfil their dreams, but very challenging.”

Meanwhile, our Minster of Youth and Sports, Syed Saddiq disagreed with these guidelines.

I will never tolerate this. If true, KBS will take over control of MSN Terengganu & absorb their young aspiring athletes who are discriminated. I personally will meet up with the athletes affected to ensure that their future in Gymnastics will not be compromised. https://t.co/99c6HA9ofO — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) November 9, 2019

“If it’s true, KBS (the Ministry of Youth and Sports) will take over control of MSN Terengganu & absorb their young aspiring athletes who are discriminated.”

He mentioned to the Malay Mail that the state of Terengganu has informed him (prior to revealing the new guidelines) that they will allow for gymnasts to participate in Sukma 2020.

..