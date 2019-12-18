#TheTwentyTens: Viral Dance Challenges That Took Over The Internet

If you’ve lived through the #TwentyTens decade and survived the era, well done because it was definitely one heck of a roller coaster ride! In fact, we’re calling the 2010s – The Decade of Viral Internet Dance Challenges. No kidding, there were a lot of crazy yet cool dance moves that you probably don’t even remember!

Before we enter 2020, let’s scroll through memory lane of the 2010s viral internet dance challenges. Don’t you just feel OLD???

Year 2010

Moving Like Bernie Dance

The Bernie Dance originated from a music video by rap artist Tre-Doh, “Weekend At Bernie’s Dance”, a song that was inspired by the character Bernie Lomax’s walk from the 1993 comedy film, ‘Weekend at Bernies II’.

You basically lean your head back and wobble with loosely held arms. Kind of like Malaysian singer, Andi Bernadee’s Donde dance challenge that went viral a few months back!

Year 2011

The Shuffle Move

Thanks to LMFAO, the ‘Every day I’m Shuffling’ became a huge dance challenge. If you’re still a noob shuffle, watch the tutorial by LMFAO themselves!

Year 2012

Gangnam Style

Psy’s “Gangnam Style” music video went viral on YouTube for its catchy “horse” style dance. In December 2012, the Gangnam Style video became the first YouTube video to reach one billion views. Today, it is still the most viewed video in YouTube history.

Not only were people learning the dance move but it evolved to crazy, personalised parodies like Gangnam (Super Kampung) Style, Klang Style and even Sabah Style!

Year 2013

Harlem Shake

Harlem Shake was the next craziest viral dance move in 2013! Each video lasts about 30 seconds. For the first 15 seconds, one person – often masked or in a helmet – dances in front of apparently oblivious or uninterested people. When the bass drops, everyone suddenly dances energetically with weird costumes and props! Did you do your own version of Harlem Shake?

Year 2014

Well, unfortunately, we totally missed 2014. It was a boring, dull year with no viral dance! But feel free to let us know if there were any.

Year 2015

The Whip/Nae Nae Dance

A dance fad that quickly went viral in social media, Silento’s Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) had an enormous impact on the 21st-century dance moves. The music video for “Watch Me” has been watched over 1.6 billion times on YouTube, making it one of the most-viewed clips in the platform’s history.

Year 2016

PPAP (Pen Pineapple Apple Pen)

Popularized by Japanese singer, Pikotaro the PPAP song is basically about pens, pineapples and apples! Dubbed “the second ‘Gangnam Style,’” the song is a confusing yet highly addictive tune that has since been parodied into many versions like the PPAP Indian version.

Mannequin Challenge

This craze is the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of 2016. Apparently, standing frozen in action with Rae Sremmurd’s ‘Black Beatles’ playing in the background turned out to be one of the biggest trends of 2016. You literally just need to freeze like a mannequin for the challenge!

Year 2017

The Dab Move

Bet you’ve seen people ‘dabbing’ every time they do something awesome or when they take photos and also when they dance. If you didn’t know, the whole ‘dab’ move was revived when the rap group, Migos, and their collaborators started using the dance move. Pretty easy to do, you just put one hand to your face and the other to the side. Some people still do it till today!

Year 2018

Panama Dance Challenge

Thanks to the catchy 2013 pop song by Romanian artist Matteo, 2018 was filled with Panama Dance Challenge everywhere in the world and even in Malaysia. One of the viral Panama Dance video by Malaysians is by the Perlis Road Transport Department (JPJ) with over 2.5 Million views.

Keke Challenge

The ‘challenge’ was first introduced on Instagram by American DJ Shiggy with Drake’s music ‘In My Feelings’ as the background. This viral challenge had people around the world getting out of moving cars and getting down low in the street to the lyrics: “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me.”

However, things took a nasty turn when accidents started happening due to the ‘Keke Challenge’.

Year 2019

Chicken Noodle Soup Dance

“Chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side.” The CNS challenge was started by J-Hope after his song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ featuring Becky G came out. Within minutes, his army of devotees were getting in on the act and sharing the results with the Twitter hashtag #CNSChallenge.

What’s your favourite dance challenge of the decade? Let us know!

