By
#TheTwentyTens: Unforgettable Celebrity Weddings Of The Decade

We’ve seen a lot of heartbreaking breakups in the last decade, but we’ve also witnessed a whole lot of loveee! Here are some unforgettable celebrity weddings that happened in the 2010s. Don’t you just love LOVE?

Year 2010

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Source: Chris Pizzello/Invasion/AP/Shutterstock

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Source: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Year 2011

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Source: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Year 2012

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Year 2013

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Source: Shutterstock

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Source: Shutterstock 

Year 2014

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 

Source: E!

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

Source: Getty

Year 2015

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Source: Dan MacMedan/WireImage 

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Year 2016

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Source: Getty

Year 2017

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Source: Instagram 

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Source: Getty / Mark Ralston

Year 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Source: Getty 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Source: Getty 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

 Source: Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Source: Instagram

Year 2019

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 

Source: Robert Shack / Banana Split

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Source: Hiram Garcia

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Source: Valerie Macon/AFP

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

 

Source: Instagram

Who was your favourite couple who tied the knot in the 2010s? Let us know!

.

