#TheTwentyTens: Unforgettable Celebrity Weddings Of The Decade
We’ve seen a lot of heartbreaking breakups in the last decade, but we’ve also witnessed a whole lot of loveee! Here are some unforgettable celebrity weddings that happened in the 2010s. Don’t you just love LOVE?
Year 2010
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Year 2011
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
Year 2012
Year 2013
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Year 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Year 2015
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Year 2016
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Year 2017
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Year 2018
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Year 2019
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Who was your favourite couple who tied the knot in the 2010s? Let us know!
