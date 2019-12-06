This Is The Best Way To Break Up With Your Soon-To-Be Ex

Breakups are hard, and we never want to be the one who gets the less short end of the stick a.k.a. the bad person, the one who dumped her boyfriend, but sooner or later, someone has to do it.

Thankfully, experts have confirmed which is the best way to break up with someone, and that doesn’t mean it hurts any less.

Someone who initiates the breakup may feel guilty about it, but at least this way, you’d have broken up with a clear conscience.

The Do’s

When you’re about to break up, it’s best to do it in person. Invite the person to a private space for a conversation. It’s important to convey to the other person that you still value and respect them. That way, they will at least appreciate your effort to meet them face-to-face, even if you’re delivering possibly the worst news ever.

Tell the person what you like about them first, and how much you have enjoyed the relationship. Then let them know, gently, why you need to end the relationship.

The Don’ts

While it’s obvious that you’re already breaking up, there are ways to not do it. Don’t ghost your partner, don’t reject them via social media, and don’t break up with them in public. Besides the hurt that comes with a breakup, these elements will add to the confusion and humiliation that one experiences. It’s possible to break up with someone and still respect them.

Everyone deserves kindness at their worst moments

Breaking up is a tough thing to do, for both the initiator and the one who gets dumped. Remind your ex that this doesn’t make him or her any less of a person. When it comes to breaking up, there is no better way than do to in person, and in private. Everyone deserves kindness, especially at their worst moments. Breaking up is just one of them. You may not be able to control how your ex reacts towards the breakup, but you can control how you break up with them.

