Queen Elizabeth II Officially Ditches Fur For The First Time In 67 Years
After years of criticism from animal welfare groups, Queen Elizabeth II has officially stopped wearing real fur fo the first time in her 67-year reign.
According to the Queen’s dressmaker, Angela Kelly, the Queen will be swapping out real fur for fake fur today onwards. She writes in her new book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe, “If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onward fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm.”
FEMAIL also reported that Buckingham Palace confirmed the news saying, “As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake.”
Kelly also revealed that the mink trim which is one of Her Majesty’s favourite coats had been removed. This makes the Queen the first member of the royal family to publicly reject real fur. Although, both Kelly and the palace noted that the no-fur rule only applies to Her Majesty’s wardrobe.
What a big step, here’s to hoping more royals go fur-free!
