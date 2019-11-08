Nearly 18,000 M’sians Are Diagnosed With Cancer Every Year. Here’s What You Can Do To Help

Cancer is the fourth leading cause of death in Malaysia, with as many as 17,763 diagnosed cases every year, with 54.8% of newly-diagnosed cancer patients being women. As fellow Malaysians, we probably know a friend or family member that was diagnosed with cancer. The deadly disease does not discriminate and has taken many lives, even those of our loved ones.

Most of us want to find a cure for cancer, of course, and there is only so much we can do to help. Every year, over 10,000 cancer patients receive help from the National Cancer Council Malaysia (MAKNA), whether financially or medically. According to the council’s mission statement:

“We must prevent cancer whenever possible, eliminate it in early stages when it does occur, and help cancer patients live with, rather than die from, the disease.” – MAKNA

Malaysia’s no.1 online shopping platform, Shopee has partnered with MAKNA to call all Malaysians to fight against cancer with its first-ever charity campaign a.k.a. #ShopeeMAKNA 11.11 Charity Challenge.

Donate to the fight against cancer with #ShopeeMAKNA 11.11 Charity Challenge

While most of us may be focused on shopping on 11.11, Shopee has taken one step further by letting us shop for a good cause on their app. This campaign aims to raise funds for the MAKNA. All proceeds will go to underprivileged patients for cancer treatment as well as research and support services by MAKNA in the organisation’s continuous quest to find a cure.

Shopee users can donate their preferred amount via the #ShopeeMAKNA 11.11 Charity Challenge official store with the following denominations:

1. RM5

2. RM10

3. RM20

4. RM50

5. RM100 (Complementary Blood Test worth RM100 from Sunway Medical Centre for the first 300 donors)

6. RM250 (Complementary 3D Mammogram package worth RM430 from Sunway Medical Centre for the first 50 donors)

Watch the live Charity Show for #ShopeeMAKNA 11.11

Do your part in helping Malaysia’s cancer patients with #ShopeeMAKNA 11.11 Charity Challenge. From today onwards, Shopee users can vote for their preferred challenge to be performed by their favourite celebrities on The Charity Show, which will be broadcasted to a live audience.

The celebrities include TV presenter Che Puan Sarimah Ibrahim, singer Elyana, actress Diana Danielle and national rhythmic gymnast Amy Kwan. Check out the full list of your favourite Malaysian icons here and remember to vote for the best challenge.

Shopee users can choose to set a reminder by clicking ‘Remind Me’ on the in-app ‘Shopee Live’ icon, set from 9PM to 11PM on the 11th of November.

Alternatively, you can tune in to The Charity Show live on Astro Prima SD (Channel 105) and Prima HD (channel 121) on the same date from 9PM to 11PM and see if your favourite challenge has been accepted. We have some vouchers for you too, dear reader! Check these out and save some money when you check out.

By 2020, 15% more Malaysians will be diagnosed with cancer

According to NST, 60% of patients only detect cancer at the later stages, which is caused by a lack of awareness and the low rate of health screening. By 2020, the number of cancer diagnoses is estimated to increase by 15%.

Women in Malaysia are more susceptible to breast cancer, ovarian cancer and lung cancer. Meanwhile, men are prone to colon cancer, lymphoma cancer and lung cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, and it’s been estimated that 1 in 30 women will be diagnosed with the disease within their lifetime.

More Malaysian women than men are diagnosed with cancer due to lifestyle, education and socio-economic differences. For example, in the case of breast cancer, a diet rich in animal fats and dairy products when one is at the stage of young adulthood may be linked to a higher risk of cancer.

What is the National Cancer Council Malaysia (MAKNA)

The National Cancer Council is a non-profit social enterprise founded by Dato’ Mohd Farid Ariffin, inspired by his son’s struggles with cancer. The social enterprise was created in 1994 and officially launched in 1995. In providing multifaceted services to those in need, MAKNA is a homegrown organization that continues to play an important part helping cancer patients, regardless of background, race, creed and colour.

The organization provides services such as bursary assistance for cancer patients, digital mobile mammogram screening, cancer research, cancer awareness programmes and scholarships for cancer survivors, among others.

