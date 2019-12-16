14 M’sian Female Athletes Who Did Us Proud At SEA Games 2019
The 2019 Southeast Asian Games a.k.a. SEA Games 2019 was held in Manila, Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11.
The games hosted a total of 544 athletes from 56 different nations and the competition was pretty tough. Malaysia managed to bag 55 gold medals, 58 silver medals and 71 bronze medals overall, all thanks to our hard-working athletes, coaches, and supporters.
These 14 girls managed to outshine their competition at the SEA Games, clinching gold medals and winning the hearts of many Malaysians alike. Congratulations, ladies! You’ve done us proud.
Gymnastics
1. Farah Ann Abdul Hadi
Sea Games Philippines 2019 I cannot express how grateful and thankful I am to come home with 3 Gold 🥇🥇🥇 medals from these games. Winning my first gold on the Individual All Al-Around was so amazing , then coming in and redeeming myself on the Uneven Bars after two failed attempts at my last 2 games and then coming in an winning my third consecutive floor gold medal. The pain and sacrifices, the tears and self doubt have all been worth it. These successes are built because of so many people. Whom have stood by our side and believed in us from the very beginning. A huge Thank you to my coaches @sw3727 and Ms Nataliya, who always push me, motivate me and help me be a better person and gymnast. They are a huge reason for my success and I owe them so much. They are the greatest. Thank you again. My awesome teammates @ing_yueh , @tracie_ang , @rachel1230com , @_aziraaziri , @sitinurbahirah , @imaanzubaidi and @geanieeeee.ng for all your constant support and love. Thank you To my family for always supporting me and loving me. This is all for you. For the years of support, ups and downs. Tears of happiness and sadness. The sacrifices. I love you so much. To Ms Soo, Ms Sukhdev, Ms Nurul for all your guidance and support. To pushing us to better, the prayers and love. Thank you. To KBS , MSN and ISN, thank you for the constant support in us. To my all friends, who always support me and cheer for me. Thank you so much. To all the Malaysian supporters. Thank you, thank you and thank you for all your support and cheers. I am so grateful to have you all. Thank you to the Philippines and your people for such a warm welcome 🙏🏼. #farahann #Seagames2019 #gymnastics
The gymnastics queen earned a total of 3 gold medals in this year’s SEA Games, in the individual all al-round, uneven bars and floor exercise categories.
“The pain and sacrifices, the tears and self-doubt have all been worth it.” – Farah Ann
According to Malaysia’s national artistic gymnastics coach, “her body really needs to rest.” Farah Ann will be preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the time being.
2. Izzah Amzan
It has been a long 48 hours. I can barely sleep well. Alhamdulillah, dan Terima Kasih CDM, KBS, OCM, MSN, MGF, ISN kerana mempertahankan emas ini🥇🇲🇾 I’ve lost in words to express how thankful I am right now. Only god knows how much I appreciate and blessed to have the support from all 🙏🏻 I will keep striving for the best. Terima Kasih Malaysia🇲🇾❤️ #teammas #seagames2019 #inimaskita #wewinasone
19-year-old gymnast Izzah Amzan scored two golds in the individual rhythmic gymnastics category for the ball and ribbon events.
“I’m lost in words to express how thankful I am right now.”
She was awarded silver at first in the ribbon event, but the Malaysian team had appealed for her because her score was equal to that of her compatriot’s, Koh Sie Yan and 15.200. Thus, Izzah earned another gold medal for Malaysia due to her outstanding performance in the ribbon category.
3. Koi Sie Yan
30th SEAGAMES Philippines 2019 Bringing back Gold for ribbon and Silver for clubs . Thank you Malaysia , thank you my beloved coaches , judges , mi family , 🥰 , @msn_malaysia_official @isnmalaysia @kbsmalaysia @malaysiagymnasticfederation , my friends 🤪, and the supporters behind the screen 📱📺🎥 Couldn’t be more thankful to have all of you along my journey 🙏🏻❤️ This time was really a tough game ,I know that our contingent deserves better but I’m grateful for the results. Thank you for the experience and i want to congratulate the other athletes that won , if not KEEP FIGHTING ! 💪🏻 Once again, Thank you 🙏🏻
Rhythmic gymnastics compatriot Koi Sie Yan clinched a gold medal in the ribbon event. She also managed to score a silver medal for the clubs event, which is no easy feat. Our rhythmic gymnastics team managed to bag three gold medals overall. Congratulations, girls!
Badminton
4. Kisona Selvaduray
Thankyou Malaysia for all the support 🇲🇾🏸 Im really speechless n its like a dream came true🥺😢 My 1st SeaGames🥇2019🏸 Thankyou each n everyone who supported me till the end I truly appreciate ya’ll 🏸🇲🇾 ill train more harder to make myself even more better💪🏽 Thankyou my coaches ,my management, my teammates and isn members who supported me through this ups n down journey…🙏🏽🙏🏽🇲🇾🏸#ayuhmalaysiaku #seagames2019philippines🇵🇭th30 #🥇
National shuttler and World No. 104 Kisona fought her way to a surprise win when she beat World No. 24 and 22 (from Indonesia and Thailand respectively) to win a gold medal for badminton. She told NST:
“This is the biggest win of my career. I am very pleased with my achievement.”
It’s her first-ever SEA Games too. What a feat!
Squash
5. Rachel Arnold
23-year-old Malaysian squash athlete Rachel Arnold managed to keep her form to win a gold medal for the country in the women’s final. The women’s final was an all-Malaysian event between the athlete and her fellow compatriot, Chan Yi Wen. Rachel dedicated her win to Yiwen, who proved to be a strong competitor.
“This one’s for you, Yiwen.”
Diving
6. Wendy Ng
Glad that I got to the center podium today again and manage to get a Gold medal for my Country. Two event two 🥇 🥇 Gold. I can’t be grateful enough to those who had supported me along the way. Thank you all for your support 🇲🇾 #teammas #thankyouall #grateful ❤️ #seagames2019
Wendy Ng scored one of Malaysia’s very first gold medals in the SEA Games at the 3m individual springboard category. She earned her second gold medal together with her teammate Nur Dhabitah Sabri at the 3m synchronised springboard.
7. Nur Dhabitah Sabri
Photo 1- Gold in Hands & synchro partner beside me Photo 2- Thank you to my teammates. So proud of all of them Photo 3- Mama & Baba came to support her lovely daughter😝 Photo 4- Being cheeky & cute with my Singaporeans & Thailand friends. P.S. Thank you all who supported my teammates & I throughout the SEA Games 2019 journey. We are very thankful!!
Our national diving team are a force to be reckoned with. 20-year-old award-winning Olympic diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri managed to dive her way to gold with her teammate, Wendy Ng. You go, girls! We’re always rooting for you!
Swimming
8. Phee Jing Eq
Looking at all the finals that I have to take after missing 2 weeks of school…. 🤔 On another note, thank you everyone for your support and kind messages over the past week! 3 career bests, 2 golds + NR, and 1 bronze to end my 3rd SEA Games campaign, couldn’t have done it without all the tremendous support from all parties. You guys rock!
Despite bagging gold and breaking the SEA Games record for breaststroke (also set by her), which are two achievements already, our homegirl had another challenge ahead. She caught a flight back to the US to finish her university exams, which begin about five hours after she lands. Good luck, Jing Eq. Such a high achiever, in the pool and in school.
Karate
9. Madhuri Poovanesan
Superb👏💪🇲🇾 . 1 emas🥇dan tiga perak🥈dari karate. . Sukan SEA 2019 | Karate . -Kumite -55kg Wanita- 🥇MAS🇲🇾 🥈THA🇹🇭 🥉PHI🇵🇭 / VIE🇻🇳 . -Kumite -61kg Wanita- 🥇THA🇹🇭 🥈MAS🇲🇾 🥉PHI🇵🇭 / VIE🇻🇳 . -Kumite -67kg Lelaki- 🥇THA🇹🇭 🥈MAS🇲🇾 🥉BRU🇧🇳 / VIE🇻🇳 . -Kata Berpasukan Wanita- 🥇VIE🇻🇳 🥈MAS🇲🇾 🥉INA🇮🇩 / PHI🇵🇭 . #KontinjenMALAYSIA #GoForGold #WeWinAsOne #2019seagamesph
Our 20-year-old karate athlete proved that she’s the one to beat when she won gold in the women’s kumite (freestyle fighting) event. In her second SEA Games appearance, Madhuri has emerged victorious and dedicated her win to her parents. She told NST:
“It is a very proud moment for me and the first thing I will do when I return to Kedah is to give my parents this medal.”
10 – 13. Malaysian Women Skating Team
The Malaysian Women Skating quartet Kynie Chan, Ashley Chin, Anja Chong, and Dione Tan speed-skated flawlessly, gracefully, and made their way to victory with a combined time of 4:53.235 seconds for the short track speed relay competition.
Anja Chong, the Ice Queen of Malaysia, managed to join the team 10 days ago, although she had been training in the UK, where she was pursuing a career in law. She told NST:
‘We knew we were strong as a team. We just focused on maximising our individual speed and managed to put in the finishing touches before arriving here.”
She also mentioned that she was “super-proud” of her teammate Dione who earned a silver medal in the 500m short track race event. Anja herself finished with a bronze.
Athletics
14. Yap Sean Yee
Yap Sean Yee jumped to success as she won a gold medal in the high jump category for SEA Games 2019. She had worked really hard for this moment and targeted the gold medal since 2017 after almost winning at the KL Games. This was a really special moment for Sean Yee, as she explained to NST:
“It really turned out to be a special moment because back-to-back national anthems were played… starting with Malaysia’s.”