14 M’sian Female Athletes Who Did Us Proud At SEA Games 2019

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games a.k.a. SEA Games 2019 was held in Manila, Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11.

The games hosted a total of 544 athletes from 56 different nations and the competition was pretty tough. Malaysia managed to bag 55 gold medals, 58 silver medals and 71 bronze medals overall, all thanks to our hard-working athletes, coaches, and supporters.

These 14 girls managed to outshine their competition at the SEA Games, clinching gold medals and winning the hearts of many Malaysians alike. Congratulations, ladies! You’ve done us proud.

Gymnastics

1. Farah Ann Abdul Hadi

The gymnastics queen earned a total of 3 gold medals in this year’s SEA Games, in the individual all al-round, uneven bars and floor exercise categories.

“The pain and sacrifices, the tears and self-doubt have all been worth it.” – Farah Ann

According to Malaysia’s national artistic gymnastics coach, “her body really needs to rest.” Farah Ann will be preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the time being.

2. Izzah Amzan

19-year-old gymnast Izzah Amzan scored two golds in the individual rhythmic gymnastics category for the ball and ribbon events.

“I’m lost in words to express how thankful I am right now.”

She was awarded silver at first in the ribbon event, but the Malaysian team had appealed for her because her score was equal to that of her compatriot’s, Koh Sie Yan and 15.200. Thus, Izzah earned another gold medal for Malaysia due to her outstanding performance in the ribbon category.

3. Koi Sie Yan

Rhythmic gymnastics compatriot Koi Sie Yan clinched a gold medal in the ribbon event. She also managed to score a silver medal for the clubs event, which is no easy feat. Our rhythmic gymnastics team managed to bag three gold medals overall. Congratulations, girls!

Badminton

4. Kisona Selvaduray

National shuttler and World No. 104 Kisona fought her way to a surprise win when she beat World No. 24 and 22 (from Indonesia and Thailand respectively) to win a gold medal for badminton. She told NST:

“This is the biggest win of my career. I am very pleased with my achievement.”

It’s her first-ever SEA Games too. What a feat!

Squash

5. Rachel Arnold

23-year-old Malaysian squash athlete Rachel Arnold managed to keep her form to win a gold medal for the country in the women’s final. The women’s final was an all-Malaysian event between the athlete and her fellow compatriot, Chan Yi Wen. Rachel dedicated her win to Yiwen, who proved to be a strong competitor.

“This one’s for you, Yiwen.”

Diving

6. Wendy Ng

Wendy Ng scored one of Malaysia’s very first gold medals in the SEA Games at the 3m individual springboard category. She earned her second gold medal together with her teammate Nur Dhabitah Sabri at the 3m synchronised springboard.

7. Nur Dhabitah Sabri

Our national diving team are a force to be reckoned with. 20-year-old award-winning Olympic diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri managed to dive her way to gold with her teammate, Wendy Ng. You go, girls! We’re always rooting for you!

Swimming

8. Phee Jing Eq

Despite bagging gold and breaking the SEA Games record for breaststroke (also set by her), which are two achievements already, our homegirl had another challenge ahead. She caught a flight back to the US to finish her university exams, which begin about five hours after she lands. Good luck, Jing Eq. Such a high achiever, in the pool and in school.

Karate

9. Madhuri Poovanesan

Our 20-year-old karate athlete proved that she’s the one to beat when she won gold in the women’s kumite (freestyle fighting) event. In her second SEA Games appearance, Madhuri has emerged victorious and dedicated her win to her parents. She told NST:

“It is a very proud moment for me and the first thing I will do when I return to Kedah is to give my parents this medal.”

10 – 13. Malaysian Women Skating Team

The Malaysian Women Skating quartet Kynie Chan, Ashley Chin, Anja Chong, and Dione Tan speed-skated flawlessly, gracefully, and made their way to victory with a combined time of 4:53.235 seconds for the short track speed relay competition.

Anja Chong, the Ice Queen of Malaysia, managed to join the team 10 days ago, although she had been training in the UK, where she was pursuing a career in law. She told NST:

‘We knew we were strong as a team. We just focused on maximising our individual speed and managed to put in the finishing touches before arriving here.”

She also mentioned that she was “super-proud” of her teammate Dione who earned a silver medal in the 500m short track race event. Anja herself finished with a bronze.

Athletics

14. Yap Sean Yee

Yap Sean Yee jumped to success as she won a gold medal in the high jump category for SEA Games 2019. She had worked really hard for this moment and targeted the gold medal since 2017 after almost winning at the KL Games. This was a really special moment for Sean Yee, as she explained to NST: