Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 National Costume Is Seriously Making Us Drool
We’re in awe at this year’s Miss Universe Malaysia’s National Costume – We dare say a little hungry too! The gorgeous Miss Universe Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon will be making heads turn at Miss Universe 2019 competition in an exquisite costume which featured Peranakan teatime delicacies.
View this post on Instagram
Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 “A Peranakan Indulgence” National Costume ✨ . 💃🏻 Costume Designer: @CarvenOng_Couture #CarvenOng . 💄 Makeup: @Makeup_Miracle #Makeup_Miracle . 💇🏻♀️ Hair: @MikoGalere #MikoGalere . 📷 Photographer: @Studio27KL #Studio27KL . 🚀 Set Designer: @Eammanuel #AngryBear . #MissUniverse #RoadtoMissUniverse #MissUniverseMalaysia #MissUniverseMalaysia2019 #ShwetaSekhon #BeautyBeyondYou #NationalCostume #APeranakanIndulgence #EveningGown #68thMissUniverse
The national costume named “A Peranakan Indulgence” will put Shweta in the center of delicious treats such as onde-onde, kueh koci, ang ku, kueh talam, kueh lapis, kueh sago and red eggs and displayed in bakul sia, a traditional basket. Drools!
View this post on Instagram
Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 “A Peranakan Indulgence” National Costume: The Teaser Video ✨ . 💃🏻 Costume Designer: @CarvenOng_Couture #CarvenOng . #MissUniverse #RoadtoMissUniverse #MissUniverseMalaysia #MissUniverseMalaysia2019 #ShwetaSekhon #BeautyBeyondYou #NationalCostume #APeranakanIndulgence #EveningGown #68thMissUniverse
Designed by couture, fashion designer Carven Ong, the costume was inspired by the rich heritage of the Peranakan community and its bridal traditions. Carefully thought through, the beautiful costume took three months for Ong to complete.
The costume details include an elaborated woven Malay brocade songket on the bodice and to make it grander, Shweta has her very own pair of wings which are made out of Nyonya batik.
PS The Queen is pretty strong too considering that the outfit weighed a whopping 28 kilogrammes. That’s one tough chick!
View this post on Instagram
Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 Evening Gown ✨ . 💃🏻 Designer: @CarvenOng_Couture #CarvenOng . 💄 Makeup: @Makeup_Miracle #Makeup_Miracle . 💇🏻♀️ Hair: @MikoGalere #MikoGalere . 👑 Crown: @HabibJewelsOfficial #HabibJewels . 📷 Photographer: @Studio27KL #Studio27KL . 🚀 Set Designer: @Eammanuel #AngryBear . #MissUniverse #RoadtoMissUniverse #MissUniverseMalaysia #MissUniverseMalaysia2019 #ShwetaSekhon #BeautyBeyondYou #NationalCostume #APeranakanIndulgence #EveningGown #68thMissUniverse
As for her evening gown, the 22-year-old will be wearing a stunning, caramel-hued dress, embellished with real seashells, which represents Ong’s inspiration of Malaysia’s golden sand beaches.
View this post on Instagram
Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 Evening Gown: The Teaser Video ✨ . 💃🏻 Designer: @CarvenOng_Couture #CarvenOng . #MissUniverse #RoadtoMissUniverse #MissUniverseMalaysia #MissUniverseMalaysia2019 #ShwetaSekhon #BeautyBeyondYou #NationalCostume #APeranakanIndulgence #EveningGown #68thMissUniverse
All the best Shweta at this year’s Miss Universe 2019!
