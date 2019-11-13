Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 National Costume Is Seriously Making Us Drool

We’re in awe at this year’s Miss Universe Malaysia’s National Costume – We dare say a little hungry too! The gorgeous Miss Universe Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon will be making heads turn at Miss Universe 2019 competition in an exquisite costume which featured Peranakan teatime delicacies.

The national costume named “A Peranakan Indulgence” will put Shweta in the center of delicious treats such as onde-onde, kueh koci, ang ku, kueh talam, kueh lapis, kueh sago and red eggs and displayed in bakul sia, a traditional basket. Drools!

Designed by couture, fashion designer Carven Ong, the costume was inspired by the rich heritage of the Peranakan community and its bridal traditions. Carefully thought through, the beautiful costume took three months for Ong to complete.

The costume details include an elaborated woven Malay brocade songket on the bodice and to make it grander, Shweta has her very own pair of wings which are made out of Nyonya batik.

PS The Queen is pretty strong too considering that the outfit weighed a whopping 28 kilogrammes. That’s one tough chick!

As for her evening gown, the 22-year-old will be wearing a stunning, caramel-hued dress, embellished with real seashells, which represents Ong’s inspiration of Malaysia’s golden sand beaches.

All the best Shweta at this year’s Miss Universe 2019!

