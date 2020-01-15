#MEGXIT Update: The Queen Responds To H&M’s “Stepping Back”

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to “step back” from their role as senior members of the royal family, the whole world has been abuzz with the shocking news.

Although Queen Elizabeth II has remained silent on the issue that has shooketh Britain, she has since responded in her calm, queen-like manner.

Queen Elizabeth II announced that she and the royal family will be entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s (H&M) decision to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The statement further explains that H&M have made it clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds as they enter their new lives.

The Queen has agreed to a transition period in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend their time between Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Read the full statement here.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney, and the person who pitched her to the CEO of Disney was her supportive husband. The Times mentioned that Meghan will do a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organization that protects wildlife from animal poaching.