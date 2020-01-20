#MEGXIT Update: Meghan & Harry Are No Longer Royals

When have you seen a royal couple give up their crown and title in pursuit of a more peaceful life? Not even in fairytales!

The reality is, after stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer royals. They will no longer carry the title, “royal highnesses.”

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.” – statement by Buckingham Palace

The statement by Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan will no longer benefit from public funding. They will also repay the $3 million in taxpayer money, which was spent to renovate their mansion.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”

All of this recent development in the royal family was summed up really neatly in this tweet.

BRITISH PRESS: LEAVE THE COUNTRY IF YOU WANT PRIVACY! Harry&Meghan: FINE! We moving to Canada. BRITISH PRESS: STOP TAKING MONEY FROM TAXPAYERS! Harry&Meghan: Keep your money bitch! BRITISH PRESS: GIVE BACK YOUR TITLES Harry&Meghan: Here! Anything else? BRITISH PRESS: …. pic.twitter.com/hUldg5wrcC — Battinson Rules (@Royal_Realness) January 18, 2020

Prince Harry addresses Sentebale and all of us, really

Meanwhile, Prince Harry gave a speech at a charity dinner by Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso in 2006, which supports children affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.

This speech touched on Harry’s continued support for Sentebale’s mission, and his newfound place within the royal family.

“I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry, the same person you all watched grow up for the past 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective.”

Prince Harry assured that the UK is his home, and forever will be so. That’s one thing that won’t ever change. However, stepping back was a necessary move, decided within months of talks after so many years of challenges

He explained that he and Meghan had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible, and he hopes that it helps the public understand that it was essential for him to step back.

“I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

Meghan Markle was not present at the dinner because she’s reported to be spending time with Archie in Canada.

A statement from Her Majesty

Alas, this royal saga has come to a conclusion. In a statement from Her Majesty The Queen, Queen Elizabeth wishes a peaceful life for her grandson and his wife. The statement began with some sentimental words of love.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.”

Her majesty recognized the challenges the family has experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and she supports their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond.”

The Queen is particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become with the royal family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Good luck, Harry and Meghan! The couple will always be royals in our hearts.