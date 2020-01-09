Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Quit The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made an official announcement – one that shook the British monarchy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. They intend to work to be financially independent.

If you’re wondering what this means, senior members of the royal family basically refer to adult relatives of the British monarch who are higher up in the line of succession, and their spouses.

These members are royals who work full-time to perform duties in the Queen’s name. They’re also highly visible within the UK and abroad. The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also senior members of the royal family.

Despite stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, Meghan & Harry stated that they will continue to fully support The Queen.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Duke and Duchess will raise their son within UK and North America. They cited that the geographical balance will give him an appreciation for the royal tradition in which Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born into, and also provide the family with space to continue their next chapter, the launch of a charity entity.

The full statement can be read here on the official website of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex.

In the meantime, Buckingham Palace has responded to these “complicated issues.”

We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through

Stepping back also means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will now have the private life they deserve. Prince Harry chided UK tabloids in October last year for what he deemed a “ruthless campaign” against his wife, likening it to what his mother had to endure from the British press when she was alive. In a heartbreaking statement, the Prince revealed.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

We’re excited to see what’s next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their decision to step back may be unconventional, but it has taken months of internal discussions for them to come to the final conclusion.