How To Write A Professional Resume That’ll Make You Stand Out

Applying for a new dream job can be stressful, especially since today’s job market is pretty competitive. Not to mention, now you’re back at updating your resume, for some of you – it’s been a while since you’ve looked at your resumes!

You have to always remember, hiring managers and recruiters don’t have a lot of time to thoroughly go through each and every resumes. This only means you’ll have to make sure your resume stands out in mere seconds, otherwise, it’ll be put under the KIV (Keep In View) section.

Here are 3 ways for you to write a resume that’ll instantly catch the attention of recruiters that you so need!

1. Customise and design your resume to fit your industry

While you are encouraged to include your personality in the resume, it’s essential for you to keep in mind the industry you are applying for. If you’re applying for media or design company, add in those design and colour elements but if you’re seeking for a job at an accounting firm, having too many designs may be a turnoff.

2. Use keywords from the original job posting

Another way for you to make your resume stand out is to use the job posting as a guide. Different jobs have different qualifications that they want to highlight, hence using it will instantly grab recruiters’ attention. It may be a little tedious to customise your resume to suit each individual job but it’ll surely put you at the front among the pack of applicants.

3. Keep it short and neat

Simplicity can go a long way! Don’t bother writing 2-3 long pages of your qualifications in your resume. Remember, recruiters, are scanning tons of applications as well. If it’s too long, they might just lose interest and proceed to the next applicant.