Single Ladies, Here’s How Playing Hard To Get May Work For You

Before you dive into a relationship, should you play hard to get?

Playing hard to get is a mystery to some of us. Those who played, and ended up with a healthy relationship say that it’s a great way to increase your perceived value as a partner. Those who didn’t play hard to get feel left out. I mean, if you’re already in a relationship, what’s the point of playing hard to get?

Is playing hard to get really as selfish as it seems? Or can it actually increase your chances of finding a better partner? We’ll see.

Playing hard to get may actually work

Would you believe that playing hard to get may actually work to your advantage? Research has shown that playing hard to get works when the other party is already interested in pursuing a relationship. Playing hard to get magnifies the desire and interest that was already present in the first place, but you can’t assume that came from nothing. Meanwhile, for women, playing hard to get makes us appear cautious when choosing a partner, which means we won’t settle for just anyone and increases our perceived value.

Playing hard to get can be really hard… on yourself

If you’re already attracted and attached to a person, it’ll be really challenging for you to play hard to get and pretend to not care about your partner. Plus, playing hard to get may backfire on you, especially if you’re not sure if your date is that into you, but then again, maybe they’re playing hard to get too. However, when you’re already in a relationship, playing hard to get may make you seem more desirable, but also less likeable. Pretending to withhold affection can make your partner feel unappreciated and cost you the relationship. Oops.

Is there any difference between ‘playing hard to get’ and ‘being easy’?

People who play hard to get spark desire and a longing in their potential partner, while people who are more inviting and engaging were seen as more positive and likeable. Basically, in both men and women, the partners who play hard to get aroused more curiosity and intrigue in the other. If neither are you are committed to each other, it’s best to be straightforward and likeable.

Should you play hard to get?

Playing hard to get works only when one person (not the player) is more invested and interested in pursuing a relationship than the other. If you wanna play the game, better play it safe, and make sure no-one gets hurt in the process. Even if you’re the one playing hard to get, you may find yourself becoming invested in the relationship, and fall in love. Hard.