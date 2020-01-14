7 Secrets To Success By 7 People Who Made It

We all want to lead a better life, to be successful and to be great at what we do. But how exactly can we achieve that?

Apparently, it is not all about money, it’s the small things that can help make a difference in our lives. Having loads of $$$ doesn’t guarantee that it would help you to become successful if you don’t know how to utilise it. So even if you are born with a silver spoon, doesn’t matter how shiny it is, there’s a high possibility that you won’t be as successful as you had wished if you do not practice good habits.

Just take a look at the famous, successful people listed below.

Yuna on the definition of success

She’s the singer-songwriter who’ve made it big, not only in Malaysia but also in the international grounds. Yuna Zarai has collaborated with hitmakers like Usher, G Eazy and has even graced the cover of Vogue Arabia.

To her, the definition of being successful is, “Not only money or wealth. Expensive things won’t bring you complete happiness. To me, being successful is about leading a full, exciting life of adventure and earning enough money to take care of yourself and the people you love”.

With that, we’d like to encourage you to embrace making a difference in your life, stop creating excuses and start living to fullest.

Tan Sri Anthony Francis “Tony” Fernandes on exploring opportunities

Currently ranked as #30 in Malaysia’s 50 Richest in 2018, millionaire and AirAsia CEO, Tony Fernandes’ tip on being successful is to always explore other opportunities when they come to you instead of always looking out for what others have done.

“For example, after the Bali bombing in 2002 everyone was afraid to travel to Bali and airlines even removed it as their destination but seeing it as a golden opportunity, I offered some 5,000 free seats and that gimmick worked as not only all the free seats were taken up, everyone seems to have forgotten about the incident”.

Oprah Winfrey’s secret to success

Oprah Winfrey is the richest African American of the 20th century with an estimated net worth of nearly $3(RM 12.5) billion and ranked as the most influential woman in the world. She’s a successful talk show host, actress, producer, media executive and philanthropist.

The secret to her success? It is the power of service, and she’s not talking about selflessness, but about self-discovery. She believes that you have to be aware of what you’re good at and what you’re therefore meant to do- that’s what you’re in service of. So the question Oprah wants you to ask yourself is, “How can I be used?”

Steve Jobs on failing and getting back up

It’s normal to fail, but it’s how you face failures that determines your success. Steve Jobs, a self-made millionaire, and billionaire, with a net worth estimated at $10.2 (RM 42.54) billion was actually fired from Apple in 1984.

He said, “I didn’t see it then, but it turned out that getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life.” This tells that we should not be afraid of failing and take it as an opportunity to learn and improve ourselves.

Mark Zuckerberg’s advice to young people

Mark Zuckerberg says that one should not be intimidated if they are unsure of exactly what they’re doing or how to fix the issue. Since the 33-year-old billionaire, founder and CEO of Facebook is worth $57.8 (241.10) billion, we’re pretty sure that we can trust his advice.

“I know, you’re probably thinking: I don’t know how to build a dam, or get a million people involved in anything. But let me tell you a secret: no one does when they begin. Ideas don’t come out fully formed. They only become clear as you work on them. You just have to get started,” he explains.

“If I had to understand everything about connecting people before I began, I never would have started Facebook.”

Jack Ma knows everything about perseverance

One of the key success to being successful, according to the founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, –who is worth $34.2 (RM 142.70) billion– is to just keep going. He says that perseverance is necessary.

“Today is very difficult, tomorrow is difficult, but the day after tomorrow is very beautiful.”

Ellen DeGeneres on staying true to yourself

“Be kind to one another” – Her signature line that we dread to hear every time when watching the Ellen Show, because that signals the end of her show for the day. She’s not only the world’s most loved TV host, but in 2016, Ellen DeGeneres was also honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honour a civilian can receive. It recognizes extraordinary contributions to world peace, culture and other national interests.

“The most important thing in your life is to live it with integrity, and not to give into peer pressure. To try to be something that you’re not. To live your life as an honest and compassionate person. Stay true to yourself. Never follow anyone else’s path, unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and you see a path, and by all means, you should follow that”.

