Emma Watson Isn’t Single, She’s “Self-Partnered.” What Does That Mean?

Turning thirty is scary for most women (oh, don’t we know this all too well!), but it’s a whole new level when you’ve been in the limelight ever since you were nine years old.

Award-winning British actress Emma Watson will turn 30 next April, and she had thought it was not such a big deal at first.

What is all the fuss with numbers anyway? In an interview with British Vogue, Emma Watson tells us more about turning 30, being “self-partnered” and her newest role in Little Women. Plus, we find out some of the English actress’ beauty staples.

On being self-partnered

Throughout her career, there have been many speculations of Emma Watson’s love life, more so than her actual career and activism itself.

The takeaway from this piece isn't the term "self-partnered" but the fact that you can be a BAFTA recipient, UN goodwill ambassador, and beloved icon of a generation of women and people will still ask if you feel like a failure because you're 30 and not married with kids. https://t.co/pxSPUhWswH — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) November 5, 2019

Watson herself is an accomplished actress, a UN Women Goodwill ambassador, an advocate for reading with her very own book club, and a graduate from Brown University. At 29, she started feeling stressed and anxious about turning the big three-o. She mentioned:

“I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around.”

The messaging refers to as such:

“If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

However, the British actress is beginning to accept it and has given a new term for us single girls to use #selfpartnered.

“It took me a long time, but I’m very happy (being single). I call it being self-partnered.”

It’s totally okay to be 30, single and figuring it out, like most of us and Emma Watson.

On her role as Meg March in Little Women

Girls, we’re sure that most of us have read Little Women by Louisa May Alcott and made it one of our favourite books at some point in our lives. It’s a simple, yet joyful read about four sisters and their simple lives as they grow up in post-war America.

Emma Watson has taken on yet another bookish role – that of Meg March, the oldest sister in the Little Women book. It fits her exactly, as the actress has held some significant roles like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and of course, the brightest witch of her age, Hermione Granger.

Unfortunately, most would say that Meg appears the most unfeminist of the four sisters in Little Women due to her feminity, “hands soft as a pillow” and desire to be pretty, but Watson begs to differ.

“With Meg’s character, her way of being a feminist is making the choice – because that’s really, for me anyway, what feminism is about.”

She explains that while Meg chooses to fall in love and be a full-time mother and wife, her sister Jo sees marriage as a prison sentence.

“But Meg says, ‘You know, I love him (John Brooke, played by James Norton) and I’m really happy and this is what I want. And just because my dreams are different from yours, it doesn’t mean they’re unimportant.”

Meg and her sisters are such icons. We’re looking forward to seeing Little Women on for the coming Christmas season!

On her beauty routine

Emma Watson is one who lives by her principles, as she tries to be as sustainable as possible, even with her beauty routine, according to an interview with Into The Gloss. She lives by the 80/20 principle so she doesn’t tear her hair out being a purist, especially in the film industry.

“Sometimes you just need a mascara to be waterproof and that’s OK.”

While filming Beauty and the Beast, Watson had insisted that her freckles be part of the story. She didn’t want them to be covered up. It was also a way for her to help young girls embrace their natural skin. Her favourite look to do on her own is a red lip, which she did for her graduation day.

She also cleanses, tones and moisturises her skin every night when she goes home, even if it’s at 4AM. The actress explains that she had bad skin when she was going through puberty at the age of 14 and 15.

“So when you get to a good place with your skin, you really appreciate it and try to take care of it.”

Thanks for the tips, Emma!