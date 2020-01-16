Claim Your RM30 e-Tunai Rakyat From GrabPay, Boost or TNG Wallet Starting 15 Jan

By: Aqilah Jamaluddin

Starting 15 January 2020, Malaysians aged 18 and above earning less than 100,000 annually can enjoy 100x more in value, with vouchers and discounts worth up to RM3,00 with e-Tunai Rakyat programme, as announced by the government in Budget 2020. This approach was created by the Government of Malaysia to encourage fellow Malaysian to adopt the use of e-wallets aka cashless payments.

How to know you’re qualified? Must be Malaysian citizen, aged 18 years and above as of 31st December 2020, and earning less than RM100,000 in the year 2018 (about RM8,333 per month).

Here’s how:

GrabPay:

Login to your Grab app Click on the ‘’Upgrade your GrabPay Wallet’’ Click ‘’Upgrade now’’ Take a photo of your MyKad and submit it. Your account will be verified within 48 hours

Touch N’ Go E-Wallet:

Login to your TnG e-wallet Click on the ‘’e-Tunai Rakyat’’ Click on the ‘’Verify Account Now’’ Take a photo of your MyKad along with your selfie and submit it. Your account will be verified within 48 hours.

Boost App:

Login to your Boost app Click on the wallet icon and click on the E-TUNAI RAKYAT 2020 Click the Upgrade Now to upgrade to the premium wallet Take a photo of your MyKad along with your selfie and submit it. Your account will be verified within 48 hours.

(You must spend the RM30 by 15th March 2020 or the money will expire after this date.)