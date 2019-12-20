4 Places To Indulge In A Christmas Feast This Festive Season

Christmas is all about the music, mistletoe, and delicious food that brings all our loved ones together.

Who can’t resist a real Christmas meal filled with turkey, fresh loaves of bread, salads, and alcohol to taste?

All we want for Christmas is food! So, here are four places with amazing Christmas-themed feasts you can enjoy with your loved ones.

1. Pullman KLCC

The season of giving means the season of eating. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a Christmas-approved feast at Pullman KLCC. Sedap Restaurant serves a scrumptious Christmas buffet perfect for fusion lovers, with delectable turkey, fresh sashimi and authentic seafood. Check out the prices and details for the Christmas and New Year’s feasts here.

Address: Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel And Residences, 4, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

2. Park Avenue Lounge

What’s a Christmas dinner without the festive chilly weather? Enjoy the cool breeze and fresh air as you head up to Park Avenue Lounge at Resorts World Genting for your Christmas gathering. The lounge’s special meals are available for Christmas Eve, Christmas dinner, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Dinner. The feast includes a ravishing pastrami salmon, poached pear salad, unicorn and fairies milkshake from the dessert menu, and choices of your favourite wine or champagne. Here’s a toast to a new decade!

Address: Park Avenue Lounge, Level G, SkyAvenue, 69000 Genting Highlands, Pahang

3. Concorde Hotel Shah Alam

The best thing about Christmas is comfort food. If you don’t fancy cooking a five-course meal for yourself, check out this yummy Christmas spread by Concorde Hotel Shah Alam. The feast at Melting Pot Cafe features freshly-made bread, heartwarming cream of asparagus soup, whole turkey and Yorkshire pudding, an interesting selection of cheese for lovers of all things dairy, and sweet Christmas fruit cake.

Address: Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, 3 Jalan Tengku Ampuan Zabedah C9/C, 40100 Shah Alam, Selangor

4. Ed’s Diner

The diner offers an authentic American dining experience with a variety of delicious food, including hot dogs, burgers and a savoury idea of chicken and waffles. Besides the 80s music on repeat from a real jukebox and good food, the milkshakes were one of our personal favourites – they taste more like ice-cream than milk, which makes all the difference! If you’re into a real American Christmas, feel free to visit Ed’s Diner.

Address: Ed’s Easy Diner Lvl G, SkyAvenue, Genting Highlands, Pahang

Bonus: Sky VR

Wouldn’t you fancy some virtual-reality sense of fun before a Christmas meal? Thank goodness Sky VR is open for those with a thirst for adventure. The VR experiences offered are mostly family-friendly, like a parachute adventure or one under the sea. It’s amazing how much we can believe by just seeing. Merry Christmas, everyone!

Address: Sky VR, SkyAvenue, Genting Highlands, Pahang

