5 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals You Can’t Miss Out On

After the madness that was 11th of November, did you think that capitalism (or our habit of shopping) would give us a break from sales?

Yep, you guessed it. The answer is no, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are just peeking at our purses, just around the corner.

We’ve hand-picked the very best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you simply can’t miss out on. Come on, bank balance, let’s hit the online shops!

1. ZALORA

Once again, we can count on Malaysia’s no.1 online fashion platform to spoil us with more great deals than we deserve on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Currently, they’re having a buy 2 at 30% off because everything is better in pairs (hey, look, a complete outfit!). Thanks, Z!

2. Sephora

Ooop! If you’re a Sephora member, you’re in luck because the makeup distributor will let you have early access to their Black Friday sale beginning tomorrow! Black Friday starts on Wednesday for you girls, so start adding your cult-favourite stuff to cart.

3. Missguided

Missguided is one of our favourite UK brands that ship internationally to Malaysia. And the best part is… they’ve started celebrating Black Friday, with deals and prices dropping daily. Shop your most beloved mini-dresses, jumpsuits, and assortment of all clothes at Missguided this weekend for a sweet deal.

4. Hermo

Hermo’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday) deals will have you sh00keth to the core. Brands like NYX, Cosrx, Nivea, Maybelline and more are included in the slashed price sales.

5. Shopee

We can’t seem to find a Black Friday page on Shopee yet, perhaps it’s too early to launch. But according to Black Friday Global, the e-commerce platform will begin the anticipated sale on 29th of November itself at 12AM. The sale will continue until the 2nd of December, Cyber Monday, so you can expect some pretty great deals all weekend.