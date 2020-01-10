FYI Being Vegan Can Be Good For You

Being vegan is definitely not the same as a vegetarian. Although they may sound the same, in which both vegans and vegetarians do not eat meat — however, vegetarians consume dairy products and eggs. On the other hand, vegans avoid all animal products including eggs and dairy.

While there are many vegetarian restaurants, very few are vegan-friendly, which makes eating out for vegans a bit challenging. But the struggle is definitely worth it as research has revealed that vegans may be happier than their meat-eating counterparts. Besides being able to protect against cancer, vegan diets have also been shown to reduce heart disease risk due to the fact that they contain fewer saturated fats.

Here are some weird facts that you didn’t know about veganism:

The term vegan was created and first used in 1944 by Donald Watson and his five friends, in a movement to remove animal products from their diet. Besides that, honey is a constant conflict of interest in the vegan world because it is an animal product. However, there are some vegans who consume honey, provided that it is a byproduct of bees who are free to leave the hive at any time.

What’s more, not all sugar can be consumed by vegans. Even though sugar comes from plants, the problem is that sugar needs to be filtered and refined. To do that, they would need to use charcoal and in most refineries, the source of charcoal is from charred animal bone. As an alternative, vegans use unbleached cane sugar or syrups like agave, maple syrup and commercial sweeteners such as stevia.

Little did you know, a vegan diet can cause cavities and bone problems. Vegans take up a lot of soy and almond milk, agave milk, agave syrup, granola as well as tofu which are high in sugar, resulting in cavities and bone decay. Besides, contrary to popular beliefs, a vegan diet can also make you fat! The modern vegan diet uses a lot of soy and dairy replacement products and for some, even the use of coconut-based products which should be eaten in moderation.

With that said, in case you’ve been struggling to find a good place to dine, we’ve listed out some of the best vegan restaurants that you can check out around the Klang Valley:

1. The Water Lily Restaurant

Looking for vegan-friendly traditional Malay food? Head over to The Water Lily Restaurant at Jalan Tun HS Lee, Kuala Lumpur. The menu offers a selection of vegan Chinese-Malay fusion dishes as well as classic Malay options. On top of that, it also serves a range of mock meat meals such as their specialty, spare ribs.

2.Sala Vegan Restaurant

At Sala, one of the best vegan restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, you can expect to taste dishes that are a fusion of Mexican and Asian flavours. Make burritos by choosing vegetables prepared freshly by the staff, or opt for various other choices like tacos, nachos and salads.

Not only that, you can also find local favourites such as nasi lemak and curry laksa at this restaurant. As for dessert, sink your sweet tooth into your choice of chocolate or peanut butter brownies, served with ice cream, of course!

3. Justlife Café

For those who love to go to Midvalley, don’t forget to visit Juslife Café, the only entirely vegan-friendly place to dine at the mall that uses organic food and eco-friendly products. Justlife Café serves a wide range of local and Western favourites including nasi lemak and vegan pizza.

If you’re craving and can’t choose between Malaysian or Western dishes, then this is the place for you.

4. WTF (What Tasty Food)

Recommended highly by vegans in Malaysia, WTF is a high-end Indian dining place that offers a menu filled with vegetarian and vegan-friendly meals. You’ll be able to get both north and south Indian food, street food as well as Indo-Chinese food. Since it offers both vegetarian and vegan menus, do enquire with the staffs to distinguish between the two.

5. Aenon The Health Café

Cooked with fresh and all-natural ingredients, all of the food served at this cafe come without preservatives, salt or MSG, as Aenon believes that ‘Health is a choice, not a chance’. Their bestsellers include organic black bean noodle soup, Aenon veggie wrap, dumplings and almond ‘rojak’, perfect for your Malaysian tongue! Furthermore, the prices are affordable and they are quite generous with their food portions, which can be a reason for you to come back.

.