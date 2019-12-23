9 Ways You’re Showering Wrongly

Showering seems like an easy task. Since we practically do it at least two times every day, and we’ve done it our whole life, so there shouldn’t be any reason for us to do it wrongly, right? But what if we tell you that you’ve been showering wrong all these while? Read on to find out if you’re guilty of committing any of these harmful habits:

1. Leaving your loofah in the shower

Loofah is a great tool to scrub your body clean as it helps to get rid of the dead cells from the skin. However, leaving your loofah in the bathroom after showering, especially when it’s not completely dry is super unhealthy.

This is because the dampness from the loofah will cause bacteria to breed and grow — something most of us are probably guilty of! So the next time you shower, remember to wash your loofah, dry it up and hang in a clean, dry place.

2. Taking hot and long showers

Nothing is more calming than letting hot water run after a long, stressful day. In fact, you might even stay in the shower for over an hour.

Hate to break this you, but long showers are a big no-no. Ideally, you should only spend 5 to 10 minutes showering. Any longer than that will strip your skin of its much-needed moisture, leaving it dry and itchy as it washes away natural oils in your skin. Moreover, if you have eczema, never take a bath with hot water, to avoid your skin condition from getting worse. Just use lukewarm water as it’ll maintain your skin’s natural oils.

3. Washing your hair every day

Guilty as charged… I’m one of those who would shampoo their hair on a daily basis, which is really bad. Instead, it’s recommended for you to wash your hair two to three times a week. In turn, this will retain the hair’s moisture without affecting the production of your hair’s natural oils.

4. Skipping the foot scrub

This is probably one of the body parts that we rarely pay attention to, as we don’t see the importance of doing so. However, if you don’t want any nasty fungus or foot bacteria, remember to give yourself a foot scrub every time you hit the shower.

The Institute for Preventive Foot Health said, “We should wash and thoroughly dry our feet every day. We should also use mild soap and wash between the toes and once done, make sure it’s all dry to avoid any health complications.”

5. Rubbing yourself dry using a towel

When we’re in a rush, we would just take our towels and rub it hard against our body till we’re solid dry. Apparently, all the rough rubbing and friction against our skin could be damaging, especially for those who have sensitive skin. You should also not air dry yourself because it may lead to chapping the skin. Instead, gently pat yourself with the towel till your skin dry. Do not rub or scrub yourself with the towel.

6. Taking our own sweet time to apply moisturizer

We love how our skin feels after putting moisturizer on our skin. It feels smooth and makes our skin moist. But if you’re one to delay time to apply moisturizer, you should know it’s wrong. For the best results, you should apply moisturizer when the skin is still damp. Just pat yourself lightly till you’re dry with a towel then apply moisturizer immediately after.

7. Go easy on the shampoo and body soap

Most common shampoos and body washes contain sodium lauryl sulphate, which can be a really harsh cleansing agent. It can totally strip the skin oils and moisture and potentially irritating your skin.

So unless you’re using products that do not have any sulphates, you should probably stop becoming a foam monster. Instead, just a little bit of lather should be good enough to get you squeaky clean and fresh, without the risk of leaving behind an irritating residue.

8. Do not shower head first, but start with legs instead

The cold temperature causes constriction while the hot temperature can cause dilatation of blood vessels especially superficial veins. When we apply cold water on the head first, the superficial coronary veins will be affected and cause less blood to pass. Hence, potentially increase blood pressure which may lead to a heart attack or stroke.

9. Conditioning the crown above your head

You should only condition the tips of your hair as it is the only area that needs the most moisture and attention. Conditioning above your crown line will cause grease and unnecessary oil production. So remember to just apply hair conditioner at the tips.

