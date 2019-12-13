8 Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts For Millions

We’d insure our homes, cars and our lives, but celebrities, insure their body parts. Yes, we’re talking about legs, tongue and butts! Keep scrolling because here are all the Hollywood stars with insurance policies to cover their expensive body parts.

1. Taylor Swift: Legs insured for $26.5 Million (RM 110.19 Mil)

But of course, with her super packed touring schedule and demanding dance routines, it totally makes sense for Tay-Tay to insure her legs. If we had gorgeous legs like hers, we’d probably insure ours too!

2. Rihanna: Legs insured for $1 Million (RM 4.16 Mil)

Rihanna told People, “I work with a trainer. We work on the arms. I don’t want manly, muscular arms. We work out my butt because I love my butt. [But] my legs are my main focus. I’m obsessed.”

3. Mariah Carey: Legs insured for $1 Billion (RM 4.16 Bil)

You can touch her body but not Mariah Carey’s legs! She’s got them insured for a whopping $1 Billion – way more than Taylor Swift and Rihanna put together. It’s all thanks to Gillette Razors, who brought her for the ‘Legs of a Goddess’ campaign and the rest is history!

4. Jennifer Lopez: Butt insured for $27 million (RM 112.27 Mil)

It makes sense for the woman who started the booty craze to insure her bums! Just watch the video above to further understand the beauty of JLo’s butt.

5. Kim Kardashian: Butt insured for $21 million

ICYMI Kim K’s butt broke the internet back in 2014 with this iconic photo for Paper Magazine. So Kim insuring her ‘break the internet’ butt is probably one of the smartest things, she’s ever done.

6. Kylie Minogue: Butt insured for $5 million

This came as a surprise to us! We definitely weren’t aware that Kylie had such status in the booty world. But still, dayum gurl!

Miley Cyrus insured her tongue for $1 million when it became something of an iconic feature for the former Disney star. Cyrus began sticking out her tongue in photographs to fight her insecurities in front of the paparazzi and has since had a strong attachment to it. She said: “I didn’t know what to do with my face, so I stuck my tongue out, and it became a rebellious, punk rock thing.” 8. Julia Roberts: Smile insured for $30 Million (RM 124 Mil) View this post on Instagram Rocking my Cindy Chao! ✨✨✨ What a night. @cindychao_theartjewel @eliesaabworld A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Feb 25, 2019 at 7:32am PST

We’d be surprised if Julia Roberts didn’t insure her award-winning smile! But cavities and broken teeth could impact Julia’s beautiful smile… Good thing it’s insured!

.