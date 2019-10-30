6 Halloween Pick-Up Lines That’ll Get You A Boo

It’s Halloween! You know there are going to be spooky parties, literally at every bar and clubs. If you’re single, it’s the perfect day for you to creep out from your shyness and embrace that bold side to pick up that cutie.

Here are 6 Halloween pick up lines to say to that new boo. Hey, it’s cheesy but at least he’s smiling! What do you have to lose, right?

1. “I know it’s Halloween, but I promise I won’t ghost you.”

2. “You don’t have to worry; I’m all treats, no tricks.”

3. “You’re sweeter than any Halloween candy.”

4. “Went trick-or-treating, but I didn’t get any Hershey’s. Can you share some kisses?”

5. “You make my heart beat faster than a haunted house.”

6. “I know what you should be for Halloween: mine.”