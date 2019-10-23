5 Thoughtful Things To Do For Someone With Migraine

If you’ve never suffered migraines, you may not exactly understand how excruciatingly painful it can be. It’s also harder for you to help when your loved one is having a migraine. What exactly do you do? Should we offer words of encouragement or give them a glass of water?

Sure there isn’t any cure for migraines but you can still care for them to lessen their suffering. Here are five thoughtful ways for you to help a friend when they’re having a major migraine.

1. Dim the lights

This is probably one of the best ways to relief your friend from migraines, as a common symptom of migraines is the sensitivity to light. Turn down the lights and shut the blinds.

2. Keep the noise down

When someone has a migraine, their senses can feel under attack. It helps to be quiet around them. Refrain from shouting, loud TV sounds and asking tons of questions. You really don’t need to talk that much.

3. Gently massage their scalp

Giving your partner or friend a gently head massage can help relieve the pain of a migraine. Use your fingers to gently push on their temples. But if it gets too much or isn’t helping with the pain, don’t continue.

4.Apply cold compress

This will help keep their head cool which helps to soothe the pain. You can also use ice packs or cool washcloths. Just be sure to replace them when the coolness is gone because it can get uncomfortable.