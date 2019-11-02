5 Salty Tricks To Be Healthy

Salt has a bad rep in the health world, no thanks to the sushi face phenomenon.

But in all earnestness, salt can be really good for your physical, mental and beauty health.

Just hear us out – we’re not salty, sooner or later, everyone will want to be salty!

1. Keep a salt lamp at home

Besides being a completely mystical addition to your home, a Himalayan salt lamp can detoxify your room and release negative electrons from your environment. It’s like a shortcut to spending the day at the beach, which is really important to our mental health.

2. Take a salt bath

If you’ve got a bathtub, you’re lucky! Get some bath salts and allow them to dissolve in a warm bath as you step in to release your sorrows, aches and pains. It’s a great way to detox yourself physically and emotionally.

3. Bathe in seawater

Whenever you’re at the beach, make it a point to take a quick dip in the sea. Seawater is actually rich in minerals like magnesium, zinc and potassium, which will help heal your skin barrier. Even if your skin barrier is all good, who wouldn’t want an excuse to go to the beach?

4. Drink a bit of mineral salts every day

You can drink a tonne of water every day, but if it has no electrolytes or nutritional benefits except hydration, then what are we doing, really? To increase just a little bit of nutrition in your body, add a pinch of mineral salt to your daily water intake and some lemon to balance out the pH levels.

5. Brush your teeth with saltwater

If you’re in need of whiter teeth in a pinch, simply add salt to a cup of warm water, dip your toothbrush in it and brush your teeth. You’ll need to keep at it for a week or two before you see any results, but those pearly whites will be worth it!

…