5 Pro Tips In Choosing The Right LinkedIn Profile Picture That’ll ‘Wow’ Recruiters

Are you looking for a new job? Well, it’s time to update your resume or perhaps you’re creating a new LinkedIn account for recruiters to scout you. Apart from having an impressive list of jobs under your career, you should definitely have the IT profile photo for you account.

According to a research done by LinkedIn, just by having a photo on your account makes your profile 14 times more likely to be viewed by others. Imagine that! This means that your photo is your chance at making a first impression to job recruiters.

Not sure what display picture to upload that’ll make you look like a boss lady? Here are five professional tips you’ll ever need to pick the right LinkedIn profile picture.

1. Pick a photo that looks like you

This is most probably the most important rule for you to abide. You should definitely use a photo that actually looks like you. Some of us have the tendency to edit/Photoshop our photos (thanks to the endless amount of editing apps available online) till the photo doesn’t even resembles you!

Use a photo that’s up to date with your current look too and not some 10 years ago photo.

2. Make sure you use a high-resolution image

According to LinkedIn, the ideal profile photo is 400 x 400 pixels. You may use larger files (8MB is the max) but definitely avoid using small, low-resolution images. Make sure it’s not blurry too! It wouldn’t make lasting impression if it is, right?

3. Your face should take up 60% of the space

Save that photo of you with group of friends or that photo of you standing in the distance for Instagram. There isn’t any point of you uploading a picture to your account if the potential employee doesn’t get to see your face. Be sure to crop the picture from the top of your shoulders to just above your head so that your face fills the frame.

4. Have the right expression

FYI you don’t always need to keep a straight or serious face all the time. But usually, smiling can make you look attractive and approachable. A study of 800 profile pictures discovered that you are more likable, competent and influential if you smile in your pictures. While smiles that showed teeth were rated twice as likable as closed-mouth smiles.

5. Don’t use distracting backgrounds

A simple background ensures that you are the focal point of the photo. A busy background will just distract your face. Although, you don’t have to stand in front of a boring, white empty space. Use a painted or brick wall, better yet use nature as your background.

