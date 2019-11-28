5 M’sian Female Athletes Bringing Girl-Power To The 2019 SEA Games

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games is just a few days away till’ its opening night on 30th November. This year, the multi-sport event is hosted by the Philippines and where we’ll see a total of 544 athletes of different nations competing to win gold in 56 different sports.

According to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Malaysia is targeting to win 70-gold medals. He said if the target is achieved, it would put Malaysia in the top four of the 11 countries competing in the regional games.

With that, let’s take a look at some of the Malaysian female athletes who’ll bring some girl-power at the 2019 SEA Games!

1. Farah Ann Abdul Hadi – Artistic Gymnast

Born from a mixed-parentage of Malaysian and Canadian, Farah Ann is one of the prominent gymnasts in Malaysia. Get this she has nine medals under her name including 4 gold medals for SEA Games and a World cup Silver Medalist, woah!

2. Pandelela Rinong – Diving

Pandelela Rinong is one of the most celebrated athletes, not only in Malaysia but in Southeast Asia! The 26-year-old diver has stood at the top of the podium eight times since the 2007 SEA Games at Nakhon Ratchasima. Not only that, she has two Commonwealth gold medals and clinched medals in the Olympics – bronze medal for 10 m platform in London and silver medal in the 10 m synchronized in Rio Janeiro. This girl is on fire!

3. Shalin Zulkifli – Bowling

International Bowler of the Year in 2002 and inducted into the International Bowling Hall of Fame Inductee two years later, Shalin is pretty much unstoppable even at 41 years of age! She recently won gold in the women’s singles and three events at the Asian Championships in Kuwait back in October. Overall, she has 20 medals to her name since her 1993 debut.

4. Sara Yap – Taekwando (Poomsae)

An up-and-coming sport in Malaysia, Sara Yap is the first medallist from Malaysia for Poomsae since 2002. From then she’s won gold for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and bronze for the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. Goodluck Sara for the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines!

5. Anja Chong – Skating