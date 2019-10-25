5 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Deepavali

Deepavali, Diwali or the Festival of Lights is just around the corner! The festival mainly celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs as well as Newar Buddhists, marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

In Malaysia, people of all religions and races celebrate Deepavali too, from doing open houses to visiting friends who celebrate during this beautiful occasion.

Here are five fun facts that’ll surprise you about Deepavali! We tested the questions on our colleagues and some of them didn’t even know the answer to some of these questions. Let’s see if you can do better!

Question 1: Deepavali is known as The Festival of Lights. Do you know what the lights and lamps are also known for?

Answer: The lights and lamps are said to guide the Hindu goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, to find her way into people’s homes and bring prosperity in the year to come.

Question 2: What do Kolam and Rangoli symbolize?

Answer: A popular Deepavali tradition, these gorgeous patterns made using colourful powders and flowers are drawn on the floor at every home’s entrance to welcome the gods and good luck!

Question 3: Bathing with oil is a common practice during Deepavali. What does it symbolize?

Answer: Apart from its health benefits like removing heat from the body and reduces blood pressure, an oil bath is said to purify one’s mind and soul by removing all ‘dirt’ and evil. The person will also be blessed with prosperity and wealth.

Question 4: What does eating a laddu symbolize?

Answer: Often associated with Lord Ganesha who holds this particular sweet in his trunk, eating a laddu symbolises the ushering of prosperity. While the exchange of sweets bring about happiness.

Question 5: What’s the longest piece of garment in the world?

Answer: A saree! This traditional Indian costume that’s most commonly worn by Indian women during Deepavali can measure between 4.5 metres to 8 metres in length.

What other interesting facts about Deepavali that you know? Share with us!

