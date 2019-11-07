3 Ways To Get Your Quiet Partner To Talk More

Dating itself is tough but it takes a real warrior to date a quiet person.

We’re not throwing shade at quiet people, but it can be difficult to form a relationship with a silent partner. You may feel a disconnect with him, even though he probably doesn’t feel any different.

Anyway, if you feel like it’s tough to draw your quiet partner out of his shell, here are three ways to get him to talk just a little more than usual.

1. Be clear about your intentions

Quiet people tend to not volunteer information simply because they think it’s not necessary. Just be clear about your intentions. Let your partner know that you want to get to know him better. Your partner will open up to you eventually, in due time. He may not be comfortable with talking so much for the first few times, so start with open-ended questions like, “What’s the best thing that has ever happened to you?”

2. Listen closely

Your quiet partner has probably been listening to other people for the rest of his life. It’s not his fault, he’s just quiet so people tend to make him their “listening friend.” When he speaks, listen closely. Watch out for little cues, and pick up what appears to be the smallest details. If you remember something small like the fact that your partner really likes planets, he’ll cherish you forever.

3. Don’t pressure him

You may be surprised but quiet people like to have their “quiet time.” Don’t pressure your partner to talk too much. If they ask for their space, feel free to be understanding and leave him to his thoughts. Don’t overthink it – quiet people tend to think about their conversations more than they actually say it, but there’s nothing negative going on in your partner’s head. Just be affectionate and understand him when he needs space. Eventually, he’ll come around and open up to you.

