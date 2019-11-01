3 Ways For You To Do The Money-Talk With Your Partner

Money is a sensitive topic to talk about, especially if you’re a new couple. If you’re ready to take things to the next level, talking about each other finances is inevitable.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) According to the, couples are getting divorced due to financial troubles. Cuepacs added that this is because the current wages are inadequate to support the average population.

But how do you open up each other’s finances and be honest about it? Here are three tips for you to have that first conversation about money.

1. Go easy on the money-talk

You don’t want to overwhelm your partner with money issues, they might just feel attacked. The first conversation you have should be light and easy. If your partner gets uncomfortable, take a breather and talk it out another day. The key here is to take it slow.

2. Set money goals

Going into the details about money habits and debts could scare your partner. Start by talking about financial goals as an individual and together as a couple. That way, you’ll also know serious your partner is about having you in their future.

3. Know when to bring up the serious details

Once your partner is comfortable enough to share their financial goals with you, your next talk on finance should be about the financial crisis. Yes, the full talk which includes sharing financial details like income, debt loans, credit scores and savings. This is especially important if both of you are taking your relationship to the next phase.

.