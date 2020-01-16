3 Simple, Earth-Loving Ways To Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

At this moment, when Australia is recovering from the bushfire crisis, reducing our carbon footprint matters more than ever. A carbon footprint is defined as the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions that come from the production, life cycle or usage of a product or service.

Basically, a carbon footprint refers to greenhouse gas emissions caused by individuals like ourselves. We may not be able to save the world on our own, but at least we can do our part to reduce our carbon footprint.

Here are 3 simple, earth-loving ways to reduce your carbon footprint and save the environment.

1. Drive less or drive better

If public transport is an option for your everyday commute, taking the bus or train to work instead of driving is one way to reduce your carbon footprint. Cars usually emit a lot of exhaust when they’re running, which pollutes the air. If you can’t drive less, you can always drive better.

The New York Times recommends “driving like you have an egg under your foot.” Besides that, you can service your car regularly, keep your tires pumped, and consider carpooling.

2. Shop for clothes at thrift stores

When it comes to shopping for clothes, thrift stores are your most eco-friendly bet. Sometimes, they’re known as “bundles” in Malaysia. A lot of energy goes into manufacturing new clothes, especially in an industry dominated by fast-fashion retailers. When you thrift from bundles of clothing, you’ll save the environment from excessive energy, waste, and probably find a pretty dress in the process.

3. Eat less meat and choose local produce

Try to cut down your meat intake, because the production of meat-to-plate takes up a lot of feed, land and water. For example, beef gives off up to six pounds of carbon dioxide per serving. A plant-based, vegan diet would be best to reduce your carbon footprint. If you can, plant a garden of herbs too, so your food never runs out of flavour.