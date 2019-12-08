3 Reasons Why Travelling Makes You A Happier Person

The feeling of coming back after a holiday is amazing! You’re rejuvenated and ready to take on whatever you’re needed to do. For all you travel enthusiasts, you’re on the right track of keeping yourself sane.

If you’re busy juggling between work and life, perhaps it’s time for you to take a step back and go on an epic getaway, because travelling can make you a happier person. Maybe that’s why we’re always craving to go on a holiday!

Tons of studies have shown how vacations can make you feel good on the inside and out. Here are three reasons why travelling makes you happier!

1. Travelling can reduce your stress

Sometimes, what we want to do is to get as far away as possible from a place. Travelling isn’t always about going to a new place, but it’s about escaping the old ones. According to a survey, vacations can help manage stress and unhappy emotions because we’re away from the sources of our stress.

Not only that reports also show that blood pressure, heart rate and levels of epinephrine (a stress hormone) rapidly decline after just one to two days on vacation. You’ve worked hard, it’s about time you play hard!

2. You get to have some ‘me-time’

Travelling also allows you to escape your mundane routine and do the things you really want to do. Imagine sunbathing on a beach with clear, blue waters while sipping on a “sunrise” drink with your worries far away. You can literally do anything your heart desires, so sleep in, book in your massage and eat whatever you want!

3. Makes you open to new perspectives

Research has found that people who travel to three or more different countries have higher levels of creativity than those who don’t travel often. No surprise there! When you’re in a new place, you’re experiencing a whole new culture, language, scenery and even food. Plus, you’ll even make new friends. Now you know why you’re always full of fresh ideas after your travels!

Win Parkson’s 3D2N Luxury Holiday To Koh Samui Contest

Tis’ the Season of Gifts! Parkson is giving away two (2) pairs of tickets to an amazing 3 Days 2 Night Luxury Holiday to Koh Samui with Bangkok Airways.

Here’s how you can participate:

Spend an accumulated amount of RM500 with Parkson Card during ‘Christmas Together at Parkson 2019’ campaign and you’ll stand a chance to win a trip to Koh Samui. It’s that easy!

Contest runs between 15th November – 26th December 2019, just remember to spend within the contest period and you’ll automatically be in the running to win the Koh Samui vacation.

The contest is exclusive to Parkson Card Members. Be sure to sign up as a Parkson Card Member at any Parkson Customer Service Counter for free before you start shopping and hoping for a dream getaway. Good luck! For more information, visit www.parkson.com.my or Parkson Facebook!

