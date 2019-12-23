3 Essential Things You Should Do To Heal From A Breakup

Breakups are hard and confusing, and heartbreaks can cause us a lot of grief that we can’t even begin to process.

As relationships come and go in our lives, breakups can be vital for our personal growth sometimes, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t possibly the most heart-wrenching human experience.

Here’s a list of 3 things you should do to help yourself heal from a breakup. Unfortunately, crying and eating ice-cream is not on the list, but we’ve got some sensible, easy ways to heal your heart.

1. Go out of the house & enjoy yourself

It may be tempting to curl up in bed and cry all day, but a breakup alters your physical state and mental health. It’s important to take a few days off, and yes, cry, and it’s also vital to get up, get out, and take a walk in a park a few days after. Make sure you’re getting a bit of outdoorsy exercise in the sun to physically get your happy hormones flowing. It’ll help you sleep better at night and speed up the healing process.

2. Block him on social media

For a minimum of 90 days, yes! Block your ex on every form of communication possible and avoid contact with him at all costs. Taking a digital break will help you grieve over the loss of your relationship without planting a sense of false hope that sparks could fly, ever again. It’ll be hard to cut him off completely, but it will help you move on faster.

3. Accept the reason why your relationship wasn’t working out

Acceptance is the pathway to a healed heart, so as much as you “don’t know” why the relationship didn’t work out, it’ll only get easier when you decide to face the reality of the situation. In most relationships, there’s probably a few reasons that caused the breakup and denial won’t make it any easier. Let yourself feel the pain and accept that the relationship is over to take the first step in healing.